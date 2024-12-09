This Week In Livable Streets

Vermont Transit Corridor, Capital Infrastructure Plan, Brand Boulevard, and more.
- Continuing Monday 12/9 - Metro will host four more public meetings for its Vermont Avenue transit project.
- Monday 12/9 tonight at 6 p.m. in-person at Crenshaw Christian Center at 7901 Vermont Avenue in South L.A.
- Wednesday 12/11 at 12 p.m. virtual meeting
- Wednesday 12/11 at 6 p.m. in-person at L.A. City College Student Union, Room A, 855 N Vermont Avenue, in East Hollywood
- Monday 12/16 at 6 p.m. virtual meeting
- Tuesday 12/10 - At its 6 p.m. meeting, the Glendale City Council will vote on the fate of the city's Brand Boulevard Complete Street project, quick-build bike and walk upgrades that could be retained, modified, or removed. Details at Walk Bike Glendale alert and meeting agenda (item 8c).
- Thursday 12/12 - Investing in Place will host a 3 p.m. free online workshop to break down Mayor Bass' Executive Directive 9 mandating a city Capital Infrastructure Plan (CIP). Register via Zoom.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
