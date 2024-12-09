Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Glendale Brand Boulevard project, L.A. Capital Plan, Metro Vermont Transit Corridor, and more

3:08 PM PST on December 9, 2024

Glendale’s North Brand Boulevard complete street project. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Vermont Transit Corridor, Capital Infrastructure Plan, Brand Boulevard, and more.

  • Continuing Monday 12/9 - Metro will host four more public meetings for its Vermont Avenue transit project.
  • Tuesday 12/10 - At its 6 p.m. meeting, the Glendale City Council will vote on the fate of the city's Brand Boulevard Complete Street project, quick-build bike and walk upgrades that could be retained, modified, or removed. Details at Walk Bike Glendale alert and meeting agenda (item 8c).
  • Thursday 12/12 - Investing in Place will host a 3 p.m. free online workshop to break down Mayor Bass' Executive Directive 9 mandating a city Capital Infrastructure Plan (CIP). Register via Zoom.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

CicLAvia

CicLAvia in the West San Fernando Valley – Open Thread

Yesterday's CicLAvia took place on five miles of Sherman Way through the West San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka

December 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

December 6, 2024
See all posts