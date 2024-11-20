Wednesday’s Headlines

- Test Trains Running On LAX People Mover (LAist)
- L.A. Council Approves Sanctuary City Law (LAT, LAist, Boyle Hts Beat, KABC)
- South Pasadena Needs To Prioritize Safer Streets (South Pasadenan)
- UCLA Will Pioneer In-Street Wireless Electric Bus Charging (Fast Company)
- More On Los Lirios Affordable Housing At Soto Station (Boyle Hts Beat, The Source)
- Caltrans Seeks Input On Vincent Thomas Bridge Detours (Watchdog)
- Carnage: Three People Killed In Upland Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Nick Andert's Regional 50-Year Transit Plan (YouTube)
- Trump Announces US DOT Secretary Sean Duffy (SBUSA)
