Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:30 AM PST on November 20, 2024

Los Lirios transit-oriented affordable housing. Photo courtesy of ELACC

  • Test Trains Running On LAX People Mover (LAist)
  • L.A. Council Approves Sanctuary City Law (LAT, LAist, Boyle Hts Beat, KABC)
  • South Pasadena Needs To Prioritize Safer Streets (South Pasadenan)
  • UCLA Will Pioneer In-Street Wireless Electric Bus Charging (Fast Company)
  • More On Los Lirios Affordable Housing At Soto Station (Boyle Hts Beat, The Source)
  • Caltrans Seeks Input On Vincent Thomas Bridge Detours (Watchdog)
  • Carnage: Three People Killed In Upland Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian In San Francisquito Crash (KHTS)
    • Fatal Crash On 405 In Costa Mesa (KABC)
    • Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Altercation In Valencia (SC Signal)
    • Two People Injured In Newhall Crash (KHTS)
  • Nick Andert's Regional 50-Year Transit Plan (YouTube)
  • Trump Announces US DOT Secretary Sean Duffy (SBUSA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Committee Approves Revoking $435K Culver City Grant due to Bike Lane Removal

Culver City recently removed protected bike lanes funded by a Metro Active Transportation grant, now Metro wants its money back

November 20, 2024
SGV

Touring the Puente Hills Landfill Slated to Become the Future “Griffith Park of the San Gabriel Valley”

Puente Hills Landfill Park is expected to open in 2027, with 140 acres of trails and stunning vistas all the way to the ocean

November 19, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committees, Glendale speed cameras, Metro 14 Freeway expansion, Foothill Boulevard, the Great L.A. Walk, and more

November 19, 2024
See all posts