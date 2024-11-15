Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:57 AM PST on November 15, 2024

President-elect Trump has nominated RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary. Among many, many other troubling things, RFK Jr. hoped New Yorkers would blame the dead bear cub he dropped in Central Park on cyclists and bike lanes. Images: RFK Jr.

  • New LAPD chief is convinced people aren’t calling the police enough, suggests progressive prosecutors had a role in making people believe crime won't be addressed, and says LAPD won't be overly aggressive under his watch (LAT; ABC7)
    • D.A.-elect Nathan Hochman talks at length to CBS and the Associated Press about his more punitive vision for the office, which includes going after low-level nonviolent crimes
  • Metro riders in Long Beach wonder about how safety will be managed after LBPD says contract with Metro will end in December (NBC)
  • Pasadena Reaffirms Stance Against Working With Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Pasadena Now)
  • New analysis by LA city controller says at least $513M meant to help the homeless went unspent  (LAist)
  • LA voters approved billions for housing and homelessness. Leaders of a new agency talked to LAist about their spending plans
  • Ex-City Hall fundraiser faces sentencing on Huizar-related bribery charge (Spectrum)
  • How a shop in Boyle Heights embraced graffiti and created a haven for street artists (CBS)
  • Destination Crenshaw: A new cultural hub or an erasure of Black culture? (KCRW)
  • Home kitchen mini-restaurants now legal in LA County (DailyNews)
  • Olympic officials visit Los Angeles to visit LA28 venues, check on progress (NBC)
  • What you’ve missed recently in Los Angeles politics, Nov. 14 issue (LA Public Press)
  • High speed crash leaves man, 77, dead and two teens injured in Boyle Heights (KTLA)
  • Carjacker crashes near Beverly Hills tree-lighting event, injuring 4, police say (LAT; KTLA)
  • Why the White House didn't benefit politically from investing in infrastructure (NPR)
  • Palm Springs to pay $5.9 million to Black and Latino families over homes razed in name of "urban renewal" (LAT)
  • Road diet debate catalogued by the WaPo in Northeast D.C. suggests planners still struggle with how to engage Black and brown communities
  • Oklahoma City cop is investigated for slamming 70-year-old man to the ground during traffic stop (NPR)
  • Delhi shuts all primary schools as hazardous smog worsens (BBC); the smog cloud is so big it can be seen from space

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: L.A. County’s New Vincent Bikeway Bike Lanes

November 16, 2024
Election 2024

SGV Connect 130 – Streetsblog Editors Recap the 2024 Election

The post-election special features a pair of Streetsblog editors, Joe Linton of Streetsblog L.A. and Melanie Curry of Streetsblog California, joining Damien Newton and Chris Greenspon.

November 15, 2024
Streetsblog California

Unproven Tunnel Idea Getting in the Way of Inland Empire Transit Solutions

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is still considering a car tunnel instead of high-capacity transit serving the Ontario Airport and its planned expansions

November 14, 2024
See all posts