Friday’s Headlines

- New LAPD chief is convinced people aren’t calling the police enough, suggests progressive prosecutors had a role in making people believe crime won't be addressed, and says LAPD won't be overly aggressive under his watch (LAT; ABC7)
- D.A.-elect Nathan Hochman talks at length to CBS and the Associated Press about his more punitive vision for the office, which includes going after low-level nonviolent crimes
- Metro riders in Long Beach wonder about how safety will be managed after LBPD says contract with Metro will end in December (NBC)
- Pasadena Reaffirms Stance Against Working With Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Pasadena Now)
- New analysis by LA city controller says at least $513M meant to help the homeless went unspent (LAist)
- LA voters approved billions for housing and homelessness. Leaders of a new agency talked to LAist about their spending plans
- Ex-City Hall fundraiser faces sentencing on Huizar-related bribery charge (Spectrum)
- How a shop in Boyle Heights embraced graffiti and created a haven for street artists (CBS)
- Destination Crenshaw: A new cultural hub or an erasure of Black culture? (KCRW)
- Home kitchen mini-restaurants now legal in LA County (DailyNews)
- Olympic officials visit Los Angeles to visit LA28 venues, check on progress (NBC)
- What you’ve missed recently in Los Angeles politics, Nov. 14 issue (LA Public Press)
- High speed crash leaves man, 77, dead and two teens injured in Boyle Heights (KTLA)
- Carjacker crashes near Beverly Hills tree-lighting event, injuring 4, police say (LAT; KTLA)
- Why the White House didn't benefit politically from investing in infrastructure (NPR)
- Palm Springs to pay $5.9 million to Black and Latino families over homes razed in name of "urban renewal" (LAT)
- Road diet debate catalogued by the WaPo in Northeast D.C. suggests planners still struggle with how to engage Black and brown communities
- Oklahoma City cop is investigated for slamming 70-year-old man to the ground during traffic stop (NPR)
- Delhi shuts all primary schools as hazardous smog worsens (BBC); the smog cloud is so big it can be seen from space
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA