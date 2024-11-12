This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 14 Freeway expansion, Metro 5 Freeway expansion, Dutch mobility symposium, river and arroyo ride, Metro East SFV rail, Metro transit construction and service alerts, and more.

Tuesday 11/12 - Metro will host the second of two community update meetings for its East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project, including construction updates and more. The - Metro will host the second of two community update meetings for its East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project, including construction updates and more. The in-person meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight at the Alicia Broadous-Duncan Multipurpose Senior Center at 11300 Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima.

Wednesday 11/13 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting for its North County 5 Freeway widening project, focused on construction activities.

Thursday 11/14 - The Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO) Los Angeles will host a free afternoon symposium on Revolutionizing Mobility. The event goes from 2:30-5 p.m. at 8745 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Details at - The Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO) Los Angeles will host a free afternoon symposium on Revolutionizing Mobility. The event goes from 2:30-5 p.m. at 8745 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Details at Eventbrite

Thursday 11/14 - Metro will host three scoping meetings on its planned expansion of the 14 Freeway through North L.A. County, called the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project. This Thursday , Metro will host an Saturday 11/16 will be a 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday 11/19 will be a 6-8 p.m. - Metro will host three scoping meetings on its planned expansion of the 14 Freeway through North L.A. County, called the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project. This, Metro will host an in-person meeting from 6-8 p.m. at Lancaster City Hall, City Council Chambers, at 44933 Fern Avenue. Thiswill be a 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in-person meeting at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway, at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita. Next week,will be a 6-8 p.m. in-person meeting at Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center at 3850 East Avenue S.

Saturday 11/16 - ActiveSGV will host a bike ride on the Arroyo Seco and L.A. River paths. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the South Pasadena Metro A Line Station, returning there by train. The bike ride is 18 miles. Details and rsvp at - ActiveSGV will host a bike ride on the Arroyo Seco and L.A. River paths. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the South Pasadena Metro A Line Station, returning there by train. The bike ride is 18 miles. Details and rsvp at Eventbrite

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line's overhead wire . Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Ongoing weekends Friday-Sunday - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for two remaining weekends (11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last though Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual. Details at - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for two remaining weekends (11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last though Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual. Details at The Source

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org