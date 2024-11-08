Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

November 8, 2024

Metro and Caltrans construction site widening the 405 Freeway at Van Ness Avenue in the city of Torrance. 2022 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Bus Lane Camera Enforcement: Warnings Right Now, Real $300 Citations January 1
  • Torrance, Metro, & Caltrans Celebrate Completion Of 405 Freeway Expansion (Daily Breeze)
  • Long Beach Beach Streets Is Tomorrow - Rare Saturday Open Streets (LB Post)
  • Council To Vote On LAPD Chief Nominee Jim McDonnell Today (KCAL)
  • Carnage: West Adams Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Windsor Hills Driver Who Killed Six Pleads Not Guilty (Daily Breeze)
    • Driver Sentenced To Probation For Deadly Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
    • CHP Blocks Wrong Way Driver On the 10 In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
  • UCLA Professor Praises His Bike Commute (LAT)
  • Many Devastating So Cal Wildfires Now (KABC, KTLA, KCAL)
  • Election Results (County Registrar-Recorder)
    • Santa Monica Progressive Council Slate Lead Growing (SM Next)
    • Erickson and Hang Leads Growing In WeHo Council Race (WeHo Times)
    • County Board Reform Measure G Leading, Too Close To Call (Daily News)

Streetsblog will be off Monday for Veterans Day

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

