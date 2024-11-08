Friday’s Headlines

- Metro Bus Lane Camera Enforcement: Warnings Right Now, Real $300 Citations January 1
- Torrance, Metro, & Caltrans Celebrate Completion Of 405 Freeway Expansion (Daily Breeze)
- Long Beach Beach Streets Is Tomorrow - Rare Saturday Open Streets (LB Post)
- Council To Vote On LAPD Chief Nominee Jim McDonnell Today (KCAL)
- Carnage: West Adams Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- Windsor Hills Driver Who Killed Six Pleads Not Guilty (Daily Breeze)
- Driver Sentenced To Probation For Deadly Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
- CHP Blocks Wrong Way Driver On the 10 In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
- UCLA Professor Praises His Bike Commute (LAT)
- Many Devastating So Cal Wildfires Now (KABC, KTLA, KCAL)
- Election Results (County Registrar-Recorder)
- Santa Monica Progressive Council Slate Lead Growing (SM Next)
- Erickson and Hang Leads Growing In WeHo Council Race (WeHo Times)
- County Board Reform Measure G Leading, Too Close To Call (Daily News)
Streetsblog will be off Monday for Veterans Day
