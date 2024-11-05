Tuesday’s Headlines

- It's Election Day! If you're eligible and haven't voted already, vote today 7 a.m to 8 p.m.!
- Streetsblog L.A. urges Yes on Measure A, funding to address the homelessness crisis
- SBLA doesn't endorse candidates, but recent SBLA coverage informs readers about candidate viewpoints in L.A. City Council District 14 and West Hollywood. SBUSA reviews the presidential candidates' transportation records.
- Election Day rides are free on: Metro, Foothill Transit, Big Blue Bus, Pasadena Transit, Culver City Bus, LADOT, and others
- Find extensive election reporting at L.A. Public Press (including their guide to voter guides), LAist (including their guide to voter guides), or other outlets. Consider consulting recommendations from organizations you feel aligned with, such as: ActiveSGV, Afro L.A., L.A. Community Action Network (LA-CAN), L.A. County Democratic Party, L.A. County Federation of Labor, L.A. County Republican Party, L.A. Forward, League of Women Voters - CA, Nick Andert's Transit Voter Guide, Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE), Streets for All, or many others.
- For state or federal transportation measures check SBCA and SBUSA respectively.
- From federal to state to local, don't expect conclusive results today (LAT)
- SaMo Planning $29M Pier Bridge Replacement, Improves Walkability (Yo Venice)
- Streets for All Alert Urges Comments Against Riverside's 15 Freeway Expansion
- CSUN Launches Disability Studies Minor (Sundial)
- CicLAvia Will Return To the Valley on December 8 (Biking in L.A.)
- 6-Story 97-Apartment Affordable Housing Planned By Van Nuys Station & ESFV (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian At Pacoima118 Freeway Ramp (KTLA)
- CA Air Board Regulators Pressured For Cheap Gas Prices (LAT)
- CHP Receives $2M Federal Grant To Combat Street Racing (SCV News)
- Brightline Vegas High-Speed Rail To Open By 2028 (ASCE)
