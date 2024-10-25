Friday’s Headlines

- L.A. City On Pace To Again Exceed 300 Traffic Fatalities In 2024 (Xtown)
- South Bay COG Rejects Funding Inglewood PeopleMover (LAT, @numble, @nickandert Twitter, 2UrbanGirls)
- Beverly Press On West Hollywood Anti-Bike-Lanes Rally
- Metro Asks Culver City To Return Move Culver City Bike Money (CC Crossroads) [postponed]
- County Homeless Measure About Seeing Black People (Capital & Main)
- Cellphone Reception Coming To New K and Regional Connector Stations (SBLA Twitter)
- Culver City Completed Farragut Walkway (CC Crossroads, SBLA Twitter)
- Planning Commission Supports 139-Unit Mixed-Use Near Sunset Station (Urbanize)
- South L.A. Celebrates Electric Vehicle Charging Station (Sentinel)
- More On Southeast Gateway Line State Funding (Downey Patriot)
- Caltrans Will Smooth Valley Freeway Grooves (KTLA)
- CA Republicans Push For Delaying Clean Air Rule That Could Raise Gas Price (LAT)
- Mayor Bass Announces Measures For Busy Friday, Including Added Metro Service (KTLA)
- The Source Tips For Taking Metro To This Weekend's Events
