Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:35 AM PDT on October 25, 2024

Farragut Connector in Culver City. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: New Curb-Protected Bike Lanes at 26th and Broadway in Santa Monica

Bergamot area first-last mile bike/walk/bus upgrades are designed to improve access and safety for people using the Metro E Line 28th Street/Bergamot Station

October 25, 2024
Thursday’s Headlines

October 24, 2024
Streetsblog California

CalSTA Announces Funding for Rail and Transit Projects

27 projects will receive $1.3 billion - including largest allocation of $231 million for Metro Southeast Gateway Line light rail

October 23, 2024
Wednesday’s Headlines

October 23, 2024
