Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro Rail Rider Injured In Stabbing On Station Platform In DTLA (My News LA, Fox11)
- In Encino, Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Metro Bus Operator (2UrbanGirls)
- Metro To Pilot Weapon Detection System At Union Station (Pasadena Now, KTLA)
- LAT Skeptical L.A. and Metro Can Pull Off A Car-Free Olympics
- Torched Asks If Dodgers Stadium Could Be More Like the Hollywood Bowl?
- For Removing Bike Lanes, Culver City Loses $435K In Metro Grant Funding (SBLA Twitter)
- Metro Offers Free Rides On Election Day (Pasadena Now)
- Slate Sees L.A.'s Future At CicLAvia
- Pasadena Transit Hub Design Sparks Debate (Pasadena Now)
- Metrolink New Schedule Changes Mostly Positive (SGV Tribune)
- Port Rail Construction Will Close Lane Of 710 Freeway For 2 Years (LB Post)
- Carnage: Two People Dead In Lancaster Car Crash (KABC)
- Santa Monica Beach Crash Death Part of Larger Trend (SMDP)
- How Much Do Metro Bus Operators Make? (Bandana)
- "Traffic Nightmare" Expected Friday With World Series, Other Events (KABC)
- How To Get To Dodgers Stadium Without Driving (LAT)
