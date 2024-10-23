Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:35 AM PDT on October 23, 2024

Former Culver City protected bike lanes, with just a bit of green pavement still showing. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Rail Rider Injured In Stabbing On Station Platform In DTLA (My News LA, Fox11)
  • In Encino, Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Metro Bus Operator (2UrbanGirls)
  • Metro To Pilot Weapon Detection System At Union Station (Pasadena Now, KTLA)
  • LAT Skeptical L.A. and Metro Can Pull Off A Car-Free Olympics
  • Torched Asks If Dodgers Stadium Could Be More Like the Hollywood Bowl?
  • For Removing Bike Lanes, Culver City Loses $435K In Metro Grant Funding (SBLA Twitter)
  • Metro Offers Free Rides On Election Day (Pasadena Now)
  • Slate Sees L.A.'s Future At CicLAvia
  • Pasadena Transit Hub Design Sparks Debate (Pasadena Now)
  • Metrolink New Schedule Changes Mostly Positive (SGV Tribune)
  • Port Rail Construction Will Close Lane Of 710 Freeway For 2 Years (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Two People Dead In Lancaster Car Crash (KABC)
    • Santa Monica Beach Crash Death Part of Larger Trend (SMDP)
  • How Much Do Metro Bus Operators Make? (Bandana)
  • "Traffic Nightmare" Expected Friday With World Series, Other Events (KABC)
    • How To Get To Dodgers Stadium Without Driving (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

