This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 405 Freeway widening meeting, weekend Metro A Line closures (Duarte to Azusa), Metro Rail to Rail path construction, and more

2:34 PM PDT on October 15, 2024

Metro map of proposed 405 Freeway expansion through the city of Carson

  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts (see also Friday below) - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire equipment. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
  • Wednesday 10/16 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual Rail to Rail Active Transportation Corridor Project update meeting, mostly focused on construction impacts. Details at Metro event page.
  • Wednesday 10/16 - Metro will hold another scoping meeting for its planned widening of the 405 Freeway through the city of Carson. The in-person meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carson Event Center at 801 Carson Street. Find project information at SBLA coverage from 2022 and last month.
  • Weekends starting this Friday 10/18 - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for up to six weekends (10/18-20, 10/25-27, 11/1-3, 11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures will start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last all day Saturday and Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. During the closure, Metro will test operating systems that will allow it to connect the existing A line with the nearly completed extension to Pomona, opening next year. Metro will provide riders a free shuttle bus, Line 851, running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. Metro rail A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

