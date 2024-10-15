This Week In Livable Streets

Weekends starting this Friday 10/18 - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for up to six weekends (10/18-20, 10/25-27, 11/1-3, 11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures will start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last all day Saturday and Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. During the closure, Metro will test operating systems that will allow it to connect the existing A line with the nearly completed extension to Pomona, opening next year. Metro will provide riders a free shuttle bus, Line 851, running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. Metro rail A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual.