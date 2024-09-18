Skip to Content
405 Freeway widening

Metro and Caltrans Planning to Widen 405 Freeway through Carson, Meetings this Week

Between Wilmington Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, Metro and Caltrans are looking to add four new freeway lane sections at a construction cost totaling at least $90-120 million

5:17 PM PDT on September 18, 2024

Metro map of proposed 405 Freeway expansion through the city of Carson

Metro and Caltrans are hosting two scoping meetings this week for a proposed widening of the 405 Freeway through the city of Carson. Streetsblog attended yesterday's meeting. The second meeting will take place tomorrow, from 6-8 p.m. in-person at the Carson Event Center.

The I-405 from Wilmington Avenue to Main Street Improvements Project has changed a little since Streetsblog profiled it in 2022.

Between Wilmington Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, Metro and Caltrans are looking to add four new sections of freeway "auxiliary lanes" (lanes that go from one onramp to the next off-ramp.) In 2020, Metro's Project Study Report/Project Development Support (PSR) document anticipated that construction of a slightly larger (five new freeway sections) project there would cost $90-120 million.

The current proposal would add about three new freeway lane-miles. Metro and Caltrans have broken the project up into multiple short segments, which allows them to utilize a loophole that would from exempt the project from a full environmental review process and avoid mitigation requirements.

Metro diagram showing proposed complete streets elements alongside planned 405 Freeway widening

At yesterday's meeting, Metro and Caltrans announced the project "may include" short lengths of complete streets elements at/near five streets adjacent to the 405.

Find out more about this 405 expansion project at tomorrow night's meeting or via Metro's project page or storymap page. Submit scoping comments by emailing wilmington@metro.net by October 10.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

