Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:22 AM PDT on September 26, 2024

Slide on expanded Metro system security measures – from Operations Committee policing presentation last week

  • Metro Leaders Tout Safety Measures After Deadly Bus Hijacking (LAT, Daily News)
    • Bus Hijacker Booked For Murder Charges (LAist, KABC)
    • Metro Bus Operator Showed Courage and Quick Thinking (NBC4)
  • Upcoming Meetings Opportunity To Give Input On Metro Policing Plans (The Source)
  • Some LB Residents Don't Favor CA Law Relaxing Parking Mandates Near Transit (NBC4)
  • Public Press Interviews Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson
  • Carnage: Former Sheriff Deputy Sentenced 6 Years For Deadly South Gate Crash (KABC)
  • Metro Bike Share Operator BTS Acquires BCycle (SBUSA)
  • Judge Orders Westwood VA To Increase Housing, Close Stadium (KTLA, LAist)
  • L.A. Housing Element: Does City Protect Single Family? (LAT, LAist)
    • Test For Bass Commission: Support Affordability Or Protect Single Family? (LAT)
  • Newsom OKs Closing Inglewood Oil Field, Increasing Fines On Idle Wells (LAT, LB Post)
    • Newsom, Legislature Struggle With Oil Regulation (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

