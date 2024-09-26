Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Leaders Tout Safety Measures After Deadly Bus Hijacking (LAT, Daily News)
- Upcoming Meetings Opportunity To Give Input On Metro Policing Plans (The Source)
- Some LB Residents Don't Favor CA Law Relaxing Parking Mandates Near Transit (NBC4)
- Public Press Interviews Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson
- Carnage: Former Sheriff Deputy Sentenced 6 Years For Deadly South Gate Crash (KABC)
- Metro Bike Share Operator BTS Acquires BCycle (SBUSA)
- Judge Orders Westwood VA To Increase Housing, Close Stadium (KTLA, LAist)
- L.A. Housing Element: Does City Protect Single Family? (LAT, LAist)
- Test For Bass Commission: Support Affordability Or Protect Single Family? (LAT)
- Newsom OKs Closing Inglewood Oil Field, Increasing Fines On Idle Wells (LAT, LB Post)
- Newsom, Legislature Struggle With Oil Regulation (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA