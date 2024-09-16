Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PDT on September 16, 2024

Parking-protected bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Happy 10th Birthday, Streetsblog California!
  • L.A. City Council Passes Motion For Report On Bike Lane Maintenance (Biking in L.A.)
  • Avenue 64/Glenullen Complete Street Construction Nearly Complete (Pasadena Now)
  • Reseda Repaving HLA Bike Lane Update (SBLA Twitter)
  • Pasadena Council To Vote On Acquiring 17 Caltrans 710 Parcels (Pasadena Now)
  • More On Glendale Approving La Crescenta Avenue Project (SAFE)
  • Glendale Expands Outdoor Dining Program (Glendale News Press)
  • Whistleblower Appeal Denied By Sheriff (Witness L.A.)
  • County Says S. Whittier Project to Improve Vehicle Throughput and Safety (Norwalk Patriot)
  • Carnage: Three People Hospitalized From North Hollywood Crash (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In Solo Vehicle East L.A. 60 Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
    • Person Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Off-Ramp Crash (Eastsider)
    • Three People Killed In San Bernardino Crash (NBC4)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Wrong Way Freeway Crash In Newport Beach, OC (KTLA)
    • Multiple Injuries As DUI Suspect Crashes Into DTLA Food Truck (NBC4)
    • Two Sent To Hospital From Solo Car Crash Into Santa Clarita River Bed (SC Signal)
  • Olympic Flag Display Handover Didn't Go Smoothly (Torched)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Duarte Station Area is Adding Transit-Oriented Multi-Generational Housing, plus Walk Improvements

Just north of Duarte's light rail station, 600+ luxury apartments are under construction - some completed - and 100+ affordable units are on the horizon

September 13, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 13, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Glendale

Eyes on the Street: Crosswalk Upgrades in Glendale’s Adams Square

"Where we meet" is a series of art crosswalks designed by local artist Keith Knueven as part of the city of Glendale's Creative Crosswalks program

September 13, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Vermont Ave. bus lanes, Move Culver City, TAP-to-exit, oil, and fire, fire, fire

September 12, 2024
See all posts