Monday’s Headlines

- Happy 10th Birthday, Streetsblog California!
- L.A. City Council Passes Motion For Report On Bike Lane Maintenance (Biking in L.A.)
- Avenue 64/Glenullen Complete Street Construction Nearly Complete (Pasadena Now)
- Reseda Repaving HLA Bike Lane Update (SBLA Twitter)
- Pasadena Council To Vote On Acquiring 17 Caltrans 710 Parcels (Pasadena Now)
- More On Glendale Approving La Crescenta Avenue Project (SAFE)
- Glendale Expands Outdoor Dining Program (Glendale News Press)
- Whistleblower Appeal Denied By Sheriff (Witness L.A.)
- County Says S. Whittier Project to Improve Vehicle Throughput and Safety (Norwalk Patriot)
- Carnage: Three People Hospitalized From North Hollywood Crash (KTLA)
- Person Killed In Solo Vehicle East L.A. 60 Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
- Person Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Off-Ramp Crash (Eastsider)
- Three People Killed In San Bernardino Crash (NBC4)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Wrong Way Freeway Crash In Newport Beach, OC (KTLA)
- Multiple Injuries As DUI Suspect Crashes Into DTLA Food Truck (NBC4)
- Two Sent To Hospital From Solo Car Crash Into Santa Clarita River Bed (SC Signal)
- Olympic Flag Display Handover Didn't Go Smoothly (Torched)
