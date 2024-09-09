Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Climate's too darn hot... plus Van Nuys rail, Glendale greenway, Safe Streets grants, Westwood, Measure ULA, La Crescenta, and lots of carnage

9:10 AM PDT on September 9, 2024

Advocates are urging the public to support Glendale studying a future Arroyo Verdugo greenway

  • Looking at L.A.'s Blazing Future Under Climate Disruption (LAT)
    • Weekend's Record-Breaking Blazing Heat To Give Way To Just Heat (LAT)
    • Blazing Heat Causing Power Outages (KABC, LAist)
    • 3-Year Old Dies From Heat Inside Car In Anaheim (LAT)
    • So Cal Heat Deaths Are Undercounted (KABC)
    • Heat Impacting So Cal Trains and Buses (LAist)
  • More On Metro East San Fernando Valley Rail Full Grant (LAT, Daily News, KABC)
  • Walk-Bike Glendale Alert: Study Arroyo Verdugo Greenway (Biking in L.A.)
  • USDOT Awards $152M For Safe St. Projects In Watts, LB, Palmdale, and County (Urbanize)
  • Judge Rules Westwood VA Must Build More Housing (LAT)
  • County Public Works Calming Some La Crescenta Streets (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Parked Car (KTLA)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Driver Injures Pedestrian In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
    • Two People Killed In Huntington Beach Crash (KTLA)
    • Valencia Truck Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Santa Clarita Driver Tries To Flee After Crashing Into Parked Cars (SC Signal)
    • Family Of Couple Killed By Driver Launches Petition For Justice (SFV Sun)
  • Where Mansion Tax Is Building/Improving Housing (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Wider Won’t Work: Wider Highways Are a Prescription for an Unhealthy Future

Metro/Caltrans highway expansion will encourage more vehicle trips, exposing already disadvantaged, environmental justice communities to even more pollution, with lifelong health impacts

September 9, 2024
East San Fernando Valley Transit

Metro Van Nuys Light Rail Line Receives $893 Million in Federal Full Funding Grant Agreement

Metro anticipates full East San Fernando Valley rail construction getting underway this year, and completing in 2031

September 6, 2024
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 127: Looking Back at This Year’s CA Legislative Session

This week's SGV Connect pod features Damien Newton interviewing Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry

September 5, 2024
