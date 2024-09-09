Monday’s Headlines

- Looking at L.A.'s Blazing Future Under Climate Disruption (LAT)
- More On Metro East San Fernando Valley Rail Full Grant (LAT, Daily News, KABC)
- Walk-Bike Glendale Alert: Study Arroyo Verdugo Greenway (Biking in L.A.)
- USDOT Awards $152M For Safe St. Projects In Watts, LB, Palmdale, and County (Urbanize)
- Judge Rules Westwood VA Must Build More Housing (LAT)
- County Public Works Calming Some La Crescenta Streets (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
- Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Parked Car (KTLA)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (Watchdog, LB Post)
- Driver Injures Pedestrian In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
- Two People Killed In Huntington Beach Crash (KTLA)
- Valencia Truck Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Santa Clarita Driver Tries To Flee After Crashing Into Parked Cars (SC Signal)
- Family Of Couple Killed By Driver Launches Petition For Justice (SFV Sun)
- Where Mansion Tax Is Building/Improving Housing (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA