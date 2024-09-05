Thursday’s Headlines

- Judge Denies Advocates' Appeal To Stop Culver City Dismantling Street Improvements
- Friedman Bill Could Help Finance K Line North Extension (Beverly Press)
- Mid-City Resident Express Concerns About Future Metro K Line Tunnel (KCBS)
- LAist Recommends West Hollywood Exploration Without A Car
- Redondo Beach Eases Ban On Parking During Street Cleaning (Daily Breeze)
- Long Beach Studying UP Train Quiet Zone (Watchdog)
- Carnage: 43 CA Traffic Violence Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend (KTLA)
- Driver Killed Crashing Into Ladera Heights Fire Hydrant (2UrbanGirls)
- Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Highway 14 Truck Lanes (SC Signal)
- Driver Crashes Off Inglewood Blvd., Lands On Ballona Bike Path (Reddit)
- Pilot Videographer Documents CA High-Speed Rail Construction (SBCA)
- Climate Crisis: Western States Heatwave Breaking Records (USA Today, CBS)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA