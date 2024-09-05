Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Amid record-breaking heat: Move Culver City loses appeal, K Line extension, West Hollywood, Redondo Beach, carnage, and more

8:31 AM PDT on September 5, 2024

Move Culver City bus and bike lanes. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Judge Denies Advocates' Appeal To Stop Culver City Dismantling Street Improvements
  • Friedman Bill Could Help Finance K Line North Extension (Beverly Press)
  • Mid-City Resident Express Concerns About Future Metro K Line Tunnel (KCBS)
  • LAist Recommends West Hollywood Exploration Without A Car
  • Redondo Beach Eases Ban On Parking During Street Cleaning (Daily Breeze)
  • Long Beach Studying UP Train Quiet Zone (Watchdog)
  • Carnage: 43 CA Traffic Violence Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Into Ladera Heights Fire Hydrant (2UrbanGirls)
    • Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Highway 14 Truck Lanes (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Off Inglewood Blvd., Lands On Ballona Bike Path (Reddit)
  • Pilot Videographer Documents CA High-Speed Rail Construction (SBCA)
  • Climate Crisis: Western States Heatwave Breaking Records (USA Today, CBS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

