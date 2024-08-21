Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on August 21, 2024

LAX People Mover rendering – via LAWA

West Hollywood

Eyes on the Street: WeHo Ped/Bike Crossing Nearly Completed

The city of West Hollywood is putting the finishing touches - including bright green paint - on its nearly complete new walk/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive

August 21, 2024
Streetsblog USA

Oregon Highway Expansion Facing Second Lawsuit for ‘Cumulative Impacts’

The Beaver State Department of Transportation doubly violated federal law, a new lawsuit charges

August 20, 2024
Santa Monica

Santa Monica Bike Lanes Are Overrun with Parked Cars. Armed with New Data, the City Hopes to Use AI to Fix This

A limited area six-week Santa Monica pilot investigation found pilot found 1,679 bike lane violations

August 19, 2024
