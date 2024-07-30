Tuesday’s Headlines

- An LAPD officer punched a man in the face during traffic stop in Watts on Sunday (CBS, LAT, NBC). The incident is under investigation, per LAPD. But LAPD's track record of investigating punches its officers throw is not great. Last year, officer Brian Kolke got away with claiming he had to punch 60yo Earl Roots - who Kolke was sitting on at the time - to keep Roots from bucking Kolke off his back and pummeling Kolke with the handcuffs already snapped around at least one of Roots' wrists. The blow collapsed Roots' lung and necessitated surgical repair.
- LA City Council faces possible tussle with Mayor Bass over LAPD discipline (Daily News)
- After high court ruling, L.A. County supervisors to reaffirm policy against jailing unhoused people (LAT; LAist)
- The Wrong Name On the Lease Could Cost Zoila Funes Her Home of 38 Years (Capital&Main)
- L.A. County is the epicenter of an ADU boom. Why these surprising cities are building the most (LAT)
- Looking Forward: Street vendors, community organizations talk future plans (Downtown News)
- Park Fire becomes 5th-largest wildfire in state history (NBC); Still no containment as fire burning in Riverside County enters 2nd day (KTLA)
- 15 Freeway closure raises questions about hazardous materials on California roads (CBS)
- If a digital billboard leads to a crash, who can be held accountable? (SGVTribune)
- Pedestrian killed in crash on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica (KTLA)
- Active SGV reports Raul Castañeda, 50, was struck in Irwindale by the driver of a stolen SUV during a peaceful evening bicycle ride with friends along the San Gabriel River Trail (ActiveSGV)
- First stretch of Hollywood Boulevard bike lanes just about finished (UrbanizeLA)
