Tuesday’s Headlines

An LAPD officer punched a man in the face during traffic stop in Watts on Sunday ( CBS NBC ). The incident is under investigation, per LAPD . But LAPD's track record of investigating punches its officers throw is not great. Last year, officer Brian Kolke got away with claiming he had to punch 60yo Earl Roots - who Kolke was sitting on at the time - to keep Roots from bucking Kolke off his back and pummeling Kolke with the handcuffs already snapped around at least one of Roots' wrists. The blow collapsed Roots' lung and necessitated surgical repair.