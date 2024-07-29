This Week in Livable Streets

- Ongoing, but ending this week! Applications for Metro's Mobility Wallet - a prepaid debit card that recipients can use for various transportation services - are now open countywide. Qualified participants get up to $1800 to spend on Metro Bus, Rail, Micro, Bikeshare, Metrolink, E-scooters, bikes, taxi Services, regional transportation services (Greyhound, Amtrak, and FlixBus), and ride-hailing services (Uber/Lyft) and at local bike shops for merchandise purchases. To be eligible, you must be over 18 years of age and meet the income requirements for Metro's LIFE (Low Income Fare is Easy) program. More details about the program and application can be found here.
- Monday 7/29 - L.A. City Charter Reform Commission Teach-in at 6 p.m. Join Fair Rep LA for a teach-in on everything you need to know about the newly created L.A. City Charter Reform Commission that will be making recommendations to L.A. City Council on what reforms should be advanced to the 2026 ballot. Over the next 6 months, L.A. will go through a two-phased process of selecting 13 L.A. voters to serve on this commission. You could be one of them. Register for tonight's Zoom meeting here.
- Tuesday 7/30 - On the City Council Agenda, three HLA-related ongoing items aimed at bringing the city into compliance with the Healthy Streets L.A. ballot measure as it implements the Mobility Plan
- Wednesday 7/31 - Council will again consider the misguided motion from Yaroslavsky, Blumenfield, Lee, and Park that was initially intended to hand Jewish security organizations, including Magen Am, $1 million to provide security services to Jewish houses of worship, community centers and schools. The motion has since been amended to potentially fund security services for all faiths/denominations with $2 million. It remains controversial. See item 25 on the agenda.
- Friday 8/2 - Mob J Summer Rides: Slauson Corridor. Join People for Mobility Justice for a scenic bike ride highlighting local landmarks, including the new bike/ped path on Slauson. Meet at Augustus Hawkins Park at 6:00 p.m., roll out promptly at 6:20 p.m. More details/register here.
- Coming up next week:
- Beginning Saturday 8/10 - K-Line Northern Extension public hearings. The first will be at Dorsey High, from 10 a.m. to noon. Details at Metro.
- Wednesday 8/14 - The Chandler Bike Path 20th Anniversary Celebration from 6-8 p.m. at the intersection of Chandler and Pass in Burbank.
