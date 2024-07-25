Covina to Begin Construction on Recreation Village

Covina is undergoing a bit of a multimodal renaissance: first a new skatepark, then the Vincent Bikeway (in progress), and up next the Recreation Village on Citrus Avenue.

The ambitious project fits lots of great features into a challenging narrow site - a former fruit packing warehouse - just east of Downtown Covina’s Metrolink station.

Covina's future Recreation Village will be located immediately east of the the Downtown Covina Metrolink Station.

The Covina Recreation Village will be located along the railroad tracks east of the station. Photos by Chris Greenspon/Streetsblog

The former fruit packing warehouse site that will become Covina's future park complex

The Recreation Village project serves many purposes including improving access to the Covina station via a new pedestrian bridge, as well as providing a number of attractions for locals and commuters alike: a dog park, gardens and trails, a playground, a basketball and volleyball gym, a rock climbing wall, as well as a new library building and parks and recreation office. Importantly, these facilities will provide shade and air conditioning in hot weather.

Covina Recreation Village overall site plan

The western plaza and dog park rendered for the Downtown Covina Recreation Village.

The gymnasium exterior rendered for the Downtown Covina Recreation Village.

The interior rock climbing wall inside the gym rendered for the Downtown Covina Recreation Village.

The Recreation Village's central plaza includes a new pedestrian bridge (shaded in blue) extending over the tracks, to Front Street

Construction contracts for Phase 1 of the Village – the gymnasium, rock wall, native garden, ADA transit access, and bioswales – have been awarded, and construction is set to begin in mid-September. Completion is estimated for September 2025.

The budget is roughly $13 million - from Prop 68, the state’s Natural Resources Agency, a federal appropriation, Quimby Fees, city funding, Metrolink pedestrian bridge funds, and the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy.

Phase 2 of the Recreation Village is not yet funded or approved by city council. Its estimated cost is $2.2 million and the features to be built are the gateway, dog park, pedestrian plaza, playgrounds, and transit hub. Phase 3 will be the library.

Also unapproved as of yet is the “exterior colonnade,” a walkway along the gym and train tracks between the two outdoor areas. This would feature a mural paying homage to the Kizh, the San Gabriel Valley’s indigenous tribe.



Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays