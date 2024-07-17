Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro State Of the Agency Highlights Progress, Future Goals (The Source)
- Metro Says TAP To Exit Pilot A Security Success (KTLA, KNX)
- New Metro Chair Hahn Supports Expanding TAP To Exit (Pasadena Now)
- Metro LAX Station To Open November 2024 (Urbanize)
- Photos Of D Line Station Construction Well Along (SBLA Twitter)
- Scant Account Of Person Assaulting Metro Bus Operator In DTLA (KTLA)
- Torched Looks Into Latest Olympic Venue Announcements
- Can Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade Survive? (LAT)
- More On Free Air Purifiers For Eastside Residents (LAist)
- Guest Opinion: Dodgers Promote Big Oil (LAT)
- Carnage: Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash Near Griffith Park (KTLA)
- L.A. County COVID Cases/Hospitalizations Doubled In Last Month (KABC)
- Starbucks and Mercedes Plan EV Charging Network
- CA Slow On Plan For Million EV Charging Stations (LAist)
- Excessive Heat Forecast For Parts Of So Cal (LAist)
- CA Fires Burned 20 Times More Land Than Last Year (LAist)
