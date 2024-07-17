Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on July 17, 2024

Under construction Metro subway station on Wilshire east of Fairfax. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro State Of the Agency Highlights Progress, Future Goals (The Source)
    • Metro Says TAP To Exit Pilot A Security Success (KTLA, KNX)
    • New Metro Chair Hahn Supports Expanding TAP To Exit (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro LAX Station To Open November 2024 (Urbanize)
  • Photos Of D Line Station Construction Well Along (SBLA Twitter)
  • Scant Account Of Person Assaulting Metro Bus Operator In DTLA (KTLA)
  • Torched Looks Into Latest Olympic Venue Announcements
  • Can Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade Survive? (LAT)
  • More On Free Air Purifiers For Eastside Residents (LAist)
  • Guest Opinion: Dodgers Promote Big Oil (LAT)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash Near Griffith Park (KTLA)
    • Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KABC)
    • DUI Driver Slams Into Car In Signal Hill, Kills Person (LB Post)
    • DUI Driver Slams Into Tarzana Home Wall (KTLA)
    • Video Of Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crime Shared (KTLA)
    • LB Driver Who Deliberately Crashed To Be Tried For Murder (Watchdog)
  • L.A. County COVID Cases/Hospitalizations Doubled In Last Month (KABC)
  • Starbucks and Mercedes Plan EV Charging Network
    • CA Slow On Plan For Million EV Charging Stations (LAist)
  • Excessive Heat Forecast For Parts Of So Cal (LAist)
  • CA Fires Burned 20 Times More Land Than Last Year (LAist)

