Streetsblog Los Angeles Is a Finalist for Four L.A. Press Club Awards

The Los Angeles Press Club announced the finalists for its 2023 L.A. Press Club Awards yesterday and Streetsblog Los Angeles is a finalist in four different categories.

Streetsblog Los Angeles is again a finalist for the “best blog, group” award which it has won five of the last eight years. This years’ nomination recognizes the team that makes Streetsblog happen: not just editors Joe Linton and Sahra Sulaiman, but also Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry, San Gabriel Valley reporter Chris Greenspon, and former editor Damien Newton who pinch-hits and provides coverage of the Westside and SGV.

Sulaiman is also a finalist in the hard news category for LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsing His Lung, during December Arrest. Then LAPD-Chief Moore told the police commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma." As Sulaiman examined the video the LAPD provided, she witnessed a very different and shocking story.

The SGV Connect podcast is also a finalist in two different categories for its coverage of Arroyo Fest. Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest broke from the traditional interview format as Greenspon (walking), Linton (biking) and Newton (competing in the 10k) experienced the open streets event on the 110 Freeway three different ways. The three recorded onsite audio during the event which Greenspon interspersed into a discussion the three had the following week.

SBLA Arroyo Fest coverage is nominated for a Press Club Award

Streetsblog Los Angeles is a non-profit publication published by the California Streets Initiative. Two other CSI publications were honored as finalists for two awards each.

Newton for his work at Santa Monica Next is a finalist in the “best political commentary” and “best non political commentary” categories. Brian Addison of LongBeachize is being recognized in the categories of “food and culture criticism” and “best blog, individual.”