SGV

SGV Connect 123: The Upcoming Election in Alhambra Council District 4

SBLA interviews candidates Je-Show Yang and Nicolas Kiet Quach who are running against each other for an Alhambra City Council seat

1:06 PM PDT on May 10, 2024

This week's SGV Connect is focused on the election to replace Alhambra City Councilmember and Vice-Mayor Sasha Renée Pérez, who vacated her seat to run for the State Senate. (Democrat Pérez is in a November run-off against Republican Elizabeth Wong Ahlers, but that's another story). The podcast features two candidates facing off for the seat Pérez held.

Chris interviews Nicolas Kiet Quach, the president of the Alhambra Library Board of Trustees. While only 18, Kiet Quach is no newcomer to politics having worked for and with Pérez. Read a transcript of the interview, here.

Next, Damien talks with Je-Show Yang, a community activist who some SBLA readers may remember from Streetsblog articles about the Fremont Avenue exit ramps, the Alhambra bicycle and pedestrian master plan, and other stories. Read a transcript of the interview, here.

Normally, SGV Connect likes to provide a little more context in the text that accompanies the podcast, but since we're talking to a pair of political candidates and we're a federally recognized non-profit we're going to pass on anything that could be seen as editorializing. These are both exciting candidates and we hope you enjoy the podcast.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

