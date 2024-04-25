Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on April 25, 2024

Recently repaired L.A. River bike/walk path along Griffith Park. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro

Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025

Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting

April 26, 2024
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: New Lincoln Park Avenue Bike Lanes

The recently installed 1.25-mile long bikeway spans Lincoln Park Avenue, Flora Avenue, and Sierra Street - it's arguably the first new bike facility of the Measure HLA era

April 25, 2024
Streetsblog CA

Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail

Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028

April 23, 2024
