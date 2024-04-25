Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025
Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting
Eyes on the Street: New Lincoln Park Avenue Bike Lanes
The recently installed 1.25-mile long bikeway spans Lincoln Park Avenue, Flora Avenue, and Sierra Street - it's arguably the first new bike facility of the Measure HLA era
Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail
Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028