Eyes on the Street: New Lincoln Park Avenue Bike Lanes

The city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) recently added 1.25 miles of new bike lanes in Northeast L.A. The project is mainly located in a neighborhood called Happy Valley, which spans the eastside communities of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights.

LADOT recently installed 1.25 miles of new bike lanes on Lincoln Park Avenue, Flora Street, and Sierra Street. Base map via Google

The facility was installed the week of April 8, arguably making it the first new city bikeway in the Measure HLA era. Planning, design and repaving were completed earlier, but installation finished after HLA took effect on April 9.

The lanes are mostly on Lincoln Park Avenue; where that street ends, the lanes continue a few blocks further on Flora Avenue and Sierra Street. Portions of all three streets were repaved. For nearly all of Lincoln Park Avenue, the project reconfigured space, eliminating a center turn lane to free up space for safer bicycling (that practice is termed a road diet).

The north end of the new bikeway is on Sierra Street at Mercury Avenue

Much of Lincoln Park Avenue is hilly

New bike lanes on Lincoln Park Avenue