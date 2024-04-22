Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PDT on April 22, 2024

SE Gateway Line map via Metro

  • Brightline High-Speed Rail Breaks Ground Today In Vegas (KTLA, Urbanize)
  • Woman Stabbed In Neck At Universal City Metro B Line Station (KTLA)
  • Metro Looks To Postpone Bus Electrification (Politico, 2UrbanGirls)
  • Metro Board To Vote On Southeast Gateway Line This Week (LAist)
  • Eliminating Parking Requirements Spurring Affordable Housing, Some Upset (LAist)
  • 61-Unit Affordable Housing Opens In East L.A. (BH Beat)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In San Bernardino (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian on 6th Street Bridge (BH Beat)
    • Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (2UrbanGirls)
    • Motorist Killed In 2-Car Crash In Pomona (2UrbanGirls)
    • Santa Ana DUI Driver Kills Passenger Crashing Into Tree, Pole (KTLA)
    • Three Hospitalized After Driver Crashes Into Yard Of Van Nuys Home (2UrbanGirls)
    • Santa Clarita Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Pedestrian (SC Signal)
    • PD Seek South L.A. Hit-and-Run Street Racing Driver Who Injured Pedestrians (LAT, KTLA)
  • Pasadena Planning Commission Considers Outdoor Dining Rules (Pasadena Now)
  • Girders In Place For Agoura Hills Wildlife Crossing (Daily News)
  • L.A. Needs To Plant/Preserve/Maintain Street Trees For Olympics (Torched)
  • Study: 2021 CA Wildfires Super-Charged By Global Warming (LAT)

