Monday’s Headlines

LAPD shoots, strikes unarmed unhoused man as he walks away from them at Chesterfield Square Park

The newly released briefing video depicts Robles as non-compliant and claims officer Gomez-Magallanes shot him for pointing a weapon at officers, but body cam footage shows Gomez-Magallanes continued to fire at - and ultimately hit - Robles after he turned away and tossed the BB gun aside.