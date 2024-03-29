Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:46 AM PDT on March 29, 2024

CicLAvia Venice Boulevard will take place Sunday April 21

  • LAX People Mover Opening Delayed Until Late 2025 (LAT)
  • Transit Riders Rally For Ambassadors, Against Transit Police (Daily News)
  • Metro Fires Policing Chief Gina Osborn (LAT)
  • Torrance Metro 405 Freeway Widening Temporarily Closes Crenshaw Ramp (Daily Breeze)
  • CicLAvia Announces Maps For 4/21 Venice Blvd and 5/19 Wilmington (Biking in L.A.)
  • $2M Freeway Fencing/Beautification Project Underway in North Hollywood (ABC)
  • Metro Micro Now Costs $2.50 Per Ride (LAist)
  • Carnage: Red Light Running Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two People In South L.A. (ABC)
    • Baldwin Hills Multi-Vehicle Crash, Involving Metro Bus, Injures 14 (LAT)
    • Newhall Driver Strikes and Injures Pedestrian (SC Signal)
  • L.A. County Finalizing Election Results Today (LAist)
  • Strong Rain Forecasted Tonight Through Sunday (LAT, Pasadena Now, ABC)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for César Chávez Day, returning Tuesday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Bike Sharing

Metro Cancels Bike-Share Procurement that Had Led to Proposed Lyft Contract

Metro will continue with the current contractor, Philadelphia-based Bicycle Transportation Systems (BTS), for the forseeable future

March 29, 2024
bike lanes

South Pasadena to Remove Bike Lanes on Grand Avenue

The 0.6 miles of lanes are part of a batch of temporary Slow Streets installations that will mostly be removed, save for a few bits and pieces.

March 28, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

March 27, 2024
See all posts