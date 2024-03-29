Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Cancels Bike-Share Procurement that Had Led to Proposed Lyft Contract
Metro will continue with the current contractor, Philadelphia-based Bicycle Transportation Systems (BTS), for the forseeable future
South Pasadena to Remove Bike Lanes on Grand Avenue
The 0.6 miles of lanes are part of a batch of temporary Slow Streets installations that will mostly be removed, save for a few bits and pieces.