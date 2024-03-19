Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on March 19, 2024

Metro LAX Connector under construction in January 2024. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Responds To Sherman Oaks Subway Concerns (Daily News)
  • Don't Trust Big Oil's Attempt To Shift Blame For Gas Prices (LAT)
  • Progress On Metro LAX Connector (Urbanize)
  • SGV Open Streets - Renamed "Active Streets" - Returns Next Month (Colorado Blvd)
  • LB Hamilton Greenbelt Walk/Bike/+ Project Received Federal RCN Grant (LB Post)
  • 6-Story 100-Unit Housing Development Proposed Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Red-Light Running Driver Causes Deadly Multi-Car Crash In Lancaster (CBS)
    • Police Seek Koreatown Hit-and-Run Driver (CBS)
    • Driver Crashes Into Pomona Medical Building, Two Injured (KTLA, KABC)
    • Driver Crashes Into Long Beach Yard, Killing Dog (LB Post)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Grossman Accused Of Jury Tampering (Biking in L.A., KTLA, Daily News)
  • Trucking Industry Studies Costs Of Electrification (LAT)
  • Progressive Candidates Did Well In March, How About November? (LAist)
  • How To File A CA Public Records Act Request (L.A. Public Press)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro FY24-25 Preliminary Capital Budget: Transit Construction Cut 30 Percent, Highway Expansion Holding Steady

Proposed annual Metro highway expansion construction would hold at about $600M, while transit construction would decrease about 30 percent - from $2.24B to $1.56B

March 20, 2024
Metro

Rundown of New Federal Reconnecting Communities Grants for L.A. County

There are seven L.A. County Reconnecting Communities grants totaling $162 million - about 90% of that goes to Metro's Removing Barriers project, which includes new bus lanes, first/last mile walk/bike facilities, bike-share, and more.

March 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

March 18, 2024
See all posts