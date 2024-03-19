Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Metro FY24-25 Preliminary Capital Budget: Transit Construction Cut 30 Percent, Highway Expansion Holding Steady
Proposed annual Metro highway expansion construction would hold at about $600M, while transit construction would decrease about 30 percent - from $2.24B to $1.56B
Rundown of New Federal Reconnecting Communities Grants for L.A. County
There are seven L.A. County Reconnecting Communities grants totaling $162 million - about 90% of that goes to Metro's Removing Barriers project, which includes new bus lanes, first/last mile walk/bike facilities, bike-share, and more.