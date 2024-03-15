Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:16 AM PDT on March 15, 2024

L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman opening the new Riverside Drive protected bike lanes in Los Feliz

  • Progressive Councilmember Nithya Raman Reelected Outright (LAist, LAT, Eastsider)
  • Ballot Counting Done, Other Than Votes Needing To Be Cured (LAist)
  • Pasadena Continues Traffic Circle Construction On Avenue 64 (Pasadena Now)
  • Santa Monica To Convert Parking Lots To Affordable Housing (Santa Monica Next)
  • E-Scooters Could Leave WeHo When Contract Ends March 31 (WeHoOnline)
  • Not Much Has Changed On PCH Responding To Traffic Deaths (Spectrum)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Off PCH Above Malibu (KTLA)
    • Driver Who Killed Person Doing Stunts Gets Year In Jail (LB Post)
  • Robotaxis Are Among Us (LAT, Santa Monica Next, L.A. Taco)
  • L.A. City Belatedly Rejects Appeals, Supports Streamlined Affordable Housing (LAist)
  • County Approves $250M Old Road Bridge Widening In Stevenson Ranch (Hometown Station)
  • Nonprofit Distributes Unclaimed Bikes Left On Metro (Pasadena Now)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

bus lanes

Where L.A. City Will Add New Bus-Only Lanes

New bus lanes are coming to Broadway, Colorado Blvd., Crenshaw Blvd, Lincoln Blvd., Los Feliz Blvd., Santa Monica Blvd., Valley Blvd., Vermont Avenue, Westwood Blvd., Whittier Blvd. and many more city streets!

March 15, 2024
SGV

Alhambra City Council Approves New Bike and Walk Plan

There was a general atmosphere of support for the plan, but with key differences on the extent of facilities that might be developed

March 14, 2024
bike lanes

Many Cities Get Free Bike and Bus Upgrades from New Development

L.A. City could shift current resources that today go to widening streets - and instead upgrade sidewalks, bus stops, and bike lanes - especially when new development pays for it

March 13, 2024
