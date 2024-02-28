Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Supervisor Hahn Calls for No Residential Demolitions in Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Project
"[For 710 Freeway expansion] Metro needs to commit itself to zero residential property takes. [Metro] should have as one its top priorities ensuring that our projects do not result in kicking people out of their homes."
Where Does Alhambra Stand in the BRT Plan for the 60 Freeway Corridor?
The city is not quite in the 60 Freeway corridor; but there is a strong case and appetite for Bus Rapid Transit there
SGV Connect 122: Glendora
The podcast continues a tour through the San Gabriel Valley with an episode focused on the city of Glendora, known as the Heart of the Foothills.