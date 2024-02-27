Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

8:55 AM PST on February 27, 2024

Cyclist on Broadway in Santa Monica. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Santa Monica Spoke Alert Urges Cyclist Comment Before Council Tonight (Biking in L.A.)
  • El Monte Secures Grant Supporting E-Bikes, Electric Cars and Buses (SGV Tribune)
  • Police Arrest Suspect In Metro Bus Pepper Spray Attack (LAT, KTLA)
  • CicLAvia Will Partner With City To Celebrate Completion Of Reseda Blvd Project
  • SAFE's Recap Of Recent Die-In Event At City Hall Protesting Traffic Deaths
  • Pasadena Accepts $1.5M Federal Earmark For Outdoor Dining Program (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Truck Crash On Freeway In Boyle Heights (KTLA, KABC, Eastsider)
  • More Hurdles Ahead For Stadium Gondola Project (L.A. Public Press)

