Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:52 AM PST on February 21, 2024

Current Metro construction site widening the 405 Freeway at Van Ness Avenue in the city of Torrance. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LAT Editorial: City HLA Fear-Mongering Misses What's Really Scary: Unsafe Streets
  • Mainstream Media Reporting On Climate Harms Of Freeway Expansion (NRDC)
  • Carnage: Lake Balboa Driver Kills Person, Injures Another (Daily News)
    • Long Beach Driver Kills Person, Injures Another (LB Post)
    • Rebecca Grossman Will Not Take Stand In Her Crash Trial (LAT, Daily News)
  • Sinkhole Closes Lanes Of 210 Freeway In Pasadena (KTLA)
    • Rain Damage Brings "Widespread Mayhem" To Malibu Streets (KTLA)
  • CA Police Got More Money, Solved Fewer Crimes (Witness L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

