Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:28 AM PST on February 20, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard at Vermont Avenue and 3rd Street in Koreatown. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • City Leaders Severely Overestimate Cost Of Measure HLA (Biking in L.A., LAT, KTLA, @MikeBonin)
    • City Far-Overblown Estimate is ~$1B For Bikeways; Firefighter Ad Erroneously Claims Even More: "$3.1B for Bike Lanes" (City's misleading $3.1B estimate is mostly [~2/3] sidewalk repair/upgrades)
    • Which Politicians Are Endorsing Measure HLA (LAT)
  • Long Beach Traffic Death Numbers Improved This Year, Far To Go To Zero (LB Post)
  • Pasadena Streets Need To Be Accessible And Inclusive (Pasadena CSC)
  • Heavy Rains Soak So Cal (LAist)
  • Council Approves Motions To Extend River Bike Path Through Valley (Spectrum)
  • Affordable Housing Demand Could Derail Stadium Gondola (LAT)
  • Driver Crashes Into Expo Train In Downtown Santa Monica (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Encino Driver Kills One, Injures Two (Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
    • Suspect Arrested In Canoga Park Fatal Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
    • Unresponsive Person Transported From Newhall Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • DUI Driver Sentenced To 15 Years In Deadly La Habra Crash (Whittier Daily News)
    • Rebecca Grossman Trial: Grossman Blames Her Drunk Lover For Deadly Crash (LAT)
  • 77-Unit Norwalk Transit Village Development Moving Forward (Urbanize)
  • Piloted Electric Helicopter Air Taxi Service Planned For Santa Monica Airport (SM Mirror)
  • Whittier Deciding Fate Of 100+ Mature Trees For Promenade (Whittier Daily News)

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 121: El Monte and South El Monte, with ActiveSGV and Libros Monte

Podcast features ActiveSGV's David Diaz on various multimodal/complete streets projects - and Pedro Gonzales on Libros Monte and Mt. SAC's El Centro: Latinx Student Program

February 20, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, Metro lower 710 Freeway widening plan, C Line construction, Alternative Traffic Enforcement at Transportation Committee, street racing, and more

February 20, 2024
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Two Thoughts on Measure HLA and How Hard Some City Leaders Are Fighting Against Safer Streets

Ballooning HLA cost estimates are hard to take seriously - for example, the CAO forecasts that unprotected bike lanes will cost $1.76 million dollars per mile

February 17, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

February 16, 2024
