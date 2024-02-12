Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:40 AM PST on February 12, 2024

The 710 Freeway. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Make Bicycling In L.A. Safe - Vote Yes On Measure HLA (LAT)
  • Metro Wants Your Feedback On 710 Freeway Widening Draft Plan (The Source)
  • Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) Seeks Share Of Money Metro Claimed (AV Press)
  • Torrance Planning Bike/Walk Trail (Daily Breeze)
  • LB Could Exempt Intersections From Daylighting Law (LB Post)
  • Police, Fire, and Real Estate Big Spending Bears Down On L.A. City Council Elections (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Child In Gardena (Daily Breeze, ABC7)
    • Another Gardena Pedestrian Killed In Separate Crash (KTLA)
    • Judge Won't Dismiss Case In Rebecca Grossman Crash (LAT)
  • Portion Of 710 To Be Closed Tomorrow For Bridge Damage Inspection (LB Post)
  • How Los Angeles Is Fast-Tracking Unsubsidized Affordable Housing (LAist)
  • 248-Unit Affordable Housing Development To Break Ground In Little Tokyo (Rafu Shimpo)
  • Dodgers Stadium Gondola Heads To Metro Board This Month (LAT)

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Election 2024

Measure HLA Endorsements Grow, No Organized Opposition as Voting Gets Underway

Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative is endorsed by 6 of 15 L.A. City Councilmembers: Harris-Dawson, Hernandez, Hutt, Raman, Soto-Martínez, and Yaroslavsky

February 9, 2024
Streetsblog CAL

Bakersfield Opens New Centennial Corridor Freeway

The two-mile freeway demolished a swath of the Westpark neighborhood: 271 homes, 15 multi-family buildings and 36 commercial structures

February 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

February 8, 2024
