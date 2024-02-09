Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Measure HLA Endorsements Grow, No Organized Opposition as Voting Gets Underway
Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative is endorsed by 6 of 15 L.A. City Councilmembers: Harris-Dawson, Hernandez, Hutt, Raman, Soto-Martínez, and Yaroslavsky
Bakersfield Opens New Centennial Corridor Freeway
The two-mile freeway demolished a swath of the Westpark neighborhood: 271 homes, 15 multi-family buildings and 36 commercial structures
Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX
L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1,000-foot gap. The $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by October 2024.