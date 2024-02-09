Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:55 AM PST on February 9, 2024

Midcity gate image via @opensidewalks.la Instagram

  • Mid-City Anti-Pedestrian Gates An Issue In CD5 Council Election (LAT)
  • SAFE and PCSC Urge Supervisor Barger To Make Altadena Streets Safer
  • Carnage: Grossman Texts Show She Was Distracted Before Crash (LAT), Expert: Speed Killed Boys (Daily News)
    • Valencia Overturned Truck Crash Sends Two People To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Councilmember Park Critical Of Measure HLA (Biking in L.A.)
  • Police Arrest Prominent Street Takeover Organizer (Daily News, KABC)
  • Wilmington Opens $77M Waterfront Park (Urbanize)
  • LAT Editorial: Save the San Clemente Tracks By Moving Them Inland
  • Planning Commission Approves New Harbor Area Zoning (Urbanize)
  • Downtown Stakeholders Urge Southeast Gateway Line Subway (Urbanize)
  • More On CA Banning Flammables Under Freeways (LAist, LAT)
  • San Diego Planning 200 Miles Of New Freeway Lanes (KPBS)
  • Climate Extremes In Woodland Hills (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

