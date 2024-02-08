Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PST on February 8, 2024

Beach bike path storm damage – photo via L.A. County Public Works tweet

  • First Positive LAT CA High-Speed Rail Story Ever!
  • Long Beach Plans For 51st Street Greenbelt, Including Bike Paths (LongBeachIze)
  • Storm Damage Closes Beach Bike Path At Entrada Dr. (LACDPW Twitter, KTLA)
  • More on CA Intersection Daylighting Law (KTLA)
  • Mayor Bass Names Dominic Choi Interim LAPD Chief (LAT, LAist)
  • L.A. County Legal Costs Rise, Due To Lawsuits Against Sheriffs Dept (LAT)
  • 110 Freeway Onramp Merges Are Stressful (LAist)
  • Housing Advocates File Second Lawsuit Against L.A. City For Reseda Affordable (LAist)
  • Carnage: Rebecca Grossman Struck Two Boys At "Freeway Speeds" (LAT)
  • Runyon Canyon Neighbors Get Permit Parking (LAist)
  • Expert Critiques Some So Cal Parking Lots (LAT)
  • Caltrans Looks To Change Rules For Leasing Property Under Freeways (KABC)
  • Jonathan Mizrahi (YouTube) Finds L.A.'s Plastic Bollards Inadequate

