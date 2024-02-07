Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:38 AM PST on February 7, 2024

How road widening works. Cartoon via @BrentToderian Twitter

  • L.A. City Council Supports Street Vendors, Nixes No-Vend Zones (LAT, LAist)
  • Why CA Keeps Adding More Lanes (LAT)
  • LAPD Chief Concerned About Officer Killing Person Holding Plastic Fork (LAT)
  • More On Planned Hollywood Blvd Upgrades (Eastsider)
  • Cities Need To Daylight Intersections Under New State Law (LAT)
  • Metrolink Planning Increases 'Pulsed' Service (Urbanize)
  • EPA Tightening Particulate Air Pollution Standards (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palmdale (AV Times)
    • Dead Body Bore Imprint of Rebecca Grossman's Car's Grille (LAT)
    • Driver Pleads Guilty In Anaheim Crash Killing Pregnant Woman (LAT)
  • L.A. Plans Raised Hardened Center Lines To Deter Illegal Racing (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

LADOT

Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX

L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1000-foot gap. The $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by October 2024.

February 7, 2024
L (Gold) Line

Gold Line Construction to Pomona on Track to be Complete by Early January 2025

Work is being finished on the stations, power and control systems, crossings, and parking areas

February 6, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, CD`14 debate, Alhambra Bike Rally, C Line construction, and more.

February 6, 2024
See all posts