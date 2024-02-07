Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX
L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1000-foot gap. The $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by October 2024.
Gold Line Construction to Pomona on Track to be Complete by Early January 2025
Work is being finished on the stations, power and control systems, crossings, and parking areas
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, CD`14 debate, Alhambra Bike Rally, C Line construction, and more.