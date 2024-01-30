Streetsblog Wants You! Consider Applying for Our Board of Directors

All of the Streetsblogs in California (Streetsblog California, Streetsblog San Francisco, Streetsblog Los Angeles) are published by a nonprofit named the California Streets Initiative, sometimes still listed as the Southern California Streets Initiative. CSI also publishes Santa Monica Next and is the nonprofit partner of LongBeachize.

CSI is looking for new members of our volunteer Board of Directors. The Board of Directors reviews and approves the annual budget, provides guidance to the staff, assists with fundraising and oversees the executive director. Terms are usually for two to four years, but can be negotiated if people have time constraints.

We have a really great team on our board from all different personal, professional and political backgrounds. In addition to this being a great chance to help us grow our nonprofit and support the amazing work being done by our editors and staff, it’s also a chance to meet and work with leaders including Carter Rubin, Jon Weiss, Terra Curtis, and Marven Norman (the complete list of directors can be found here.)

You can read more about the board position here and can fill out a short “get to know you” application here. Over the years, our Board and staff have created ethical guidelines and mission and vision statements that guide all of our work.

I am happy to answer any questions you might have about the position, email me at damien@streetsblog.org.