Streetsblog Wants You! Consider Applying for Our Board of Directors
Apply to join the California Streets Initiative board!
Eyes on the Street: Beverly Hills Bikeways
A trickle of new bike facilities - including one sweet protected bike lane - in recent years means that Beverly Hills is no longer a gap in the growing countywide bike network
This Week In Livable Streets
710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more
Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths
336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.