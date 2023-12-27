Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening
Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction - plus planning future mega-widenings
Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth
Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024