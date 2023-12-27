Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:52 AM PST on December 27, 2023

Metrolink is closed for four days. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Metrolink Is Closed For Four Days (LAT, SC Signal, KTLA)
  • Six New Long Beach Bikeways (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Apparent Hit-and-Run Victim Found Dead In La Habra (Whittier Daily News)
    • Person Killed In 7 Vehicle Crash In East L.A. (KABC)
    • One Dead, Five Injured In Christmas Lancaster Big Rig Crash (KABC)
    • Fatal Crash On Highway 14 In Newhall (SC Signal)
  • New Details For Proposed Towers Development At MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)
  • CA Awards $151M For L.A. County Homekey Housing (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

December 28, 2023
Metro

2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening

Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction - plus planning future mega-widenings

December 27, 2023
Metro

Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth

Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024

December 21, 2023
