Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PST on December 14, 2023

Metrolink is offering a new student free pass program. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Housing Crisis Leads to Longer Commutes, But Tax Breaks for the Rich (LAT)
  • Survey: Homeless Sweeps Lead to Citations As Often As Assistance (LAT)
  • Pasadena Approves Plan for Fossil-Fuel-Free Energy (LAist)
  • Sign On To Biking In L.A.'s Petition To Mayor Bass For Safer Streets
  • CA Gas Tax Revenue Expected to Fall by $6 Billion (Pasadena Now)
  • City Plans Convention Center Expansion Ahead of Olympics (Daily News)
  • Metrolink's Needs Upgrades, Will Shut Down for 4 days over the Holidays (KTLA)
  • Foothill Transit Updates Holiday Routes for Rose Bowl
  • California Youth Are Suing the EPA over Climate Change (NPR)
  • Tesla Recalling A Lot of Cars Because They Lied About "Self-driving" and "Autopilot" (CNN)

