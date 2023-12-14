Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
There’s No Time Like the Present to Make a Donation to Help Streetsblog L.A.
If you feel as I do that Streetsblog is worthy of a contribution at the end of the year, don’t delay. Head over to our donation portal to start making your tax-deducible donation today.
Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Cordova Street Bike Lanes
Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets project includes about 0.9 mile of new road diet bike lanes between Lake Avenue and Arroyo Parkway
Eyes on Upcoming Bike Facilities in Little Tokyo, El Monte, and Vincent
No more mess at the car-damaged El Monte Metro Bike Hub. New asphalt on the county's Vincent Community Bikeway. Metro planted new trees at the nearly complete Alameda Esplanade