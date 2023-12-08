Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:28 AM PST on December 8, 2023

Metro A Line – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Increasing A, C, E, and K Lines Light Rail Service Sunday (SMDP, Metro Instagram)
  • More On Metro Bus Camera Bus Lane Enforcement (LAist)
  • LAT Talks With Metro Subway Riders
  • CA Approves $15M For Planning Fixes To San Clemente Amtrak Route (Los Cerritos News)
  • High Desert High-Speed Rail Awarded $500K Federal Grant (Kathryn Barger)
  • Agoura Receives $500K Grant For Bike Lanes (KCLU)
  • Carnage: Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Person (KTLA)
    • Victim Suing Actor Over WeHo Multi-Car Crash Injuries (Screen Near You, ABC7)
    • Bakersfield Driver Crashes Into Parade Route Injuring Three (ABC7)
  • Survey Says Drivers Loathe L.A. Freeways (KTLA)
  • Electric School Buses Don't Meet All Rural School Bus Needs (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

fundraisers

Donate Now to Support the Streetsblog L.A. End of the Year Fundraising Drive!

If you’re a regular reader and you’ve already contributed this year, thank you! If you value Streetsblog and you haven’t already supported us, please consider a donation as part of our End of the Year fundraising drive.

December 8, 2023
Metro

Caltrans and Metro Using “Auxiliary Lane” Freeway Widening Loophole for Non-Aux Lane Projects

Beyond just using harmful loopholes legally, Metro and Caltrans deceptively bypass environmental regulations in order to keep on widening freeways

December 8, 2023
Freeways

No, Opening a $2 Billion Freeway Expansion Project is Decidedly Not the End of Southland’s Freeway Era

“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” - Southern California Freeway Expansion

December 6, 2023
See all posts