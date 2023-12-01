Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

9:04 AM PST on December 1, 2023

Santa Monica will celebrate the official opening of the 17th Street curb-protected bike lanes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • 45,000 People Attended Arroyo Fest (SGV Tribune)
  • Santa Monica To Cut Ribbon On 17th Street Bike Lanes Tomorrow (SM Mirror)
  • Metro To Acquire 80 Parcels For E. SFV Rail Project (Daily News)
  • $2.16 Billion OCTA 405 Freeway Widening Opening (Daily News, LAist, KTLA)
    • OCTA project added two toll lanes and two more driving lanes
  • More On Bass Bus Shelters Announcement (LAist)
  • CA To Spend $300M To Clear Unhoused People Under Freeways (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Riverside Car Crash Kills Person, Injures Two (Daily Bulletin)
    • Suspect Surrenders After Deadly Hit-and-Run In Silver Lake (Eastsider)
    • A Decade Later, Fans Remember Actor Killed In Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
  • 131-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed Next To Vermont/SaMo Blvd Station (Urbanize)
  • Council Supports 125-Unit Mixed-Use Near Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)
  • Take A Go SGV Survey On How You Get Around the San Gabriel Valley

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

