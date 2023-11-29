Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:50 AM PST on November 29, 2023

New bus shelters are coming to L.A. via StreetsLA’s long-delayed Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP). Photo via StreetsLA

  • More On Bass Bus Shelters Announcement (Urbanize)
  • Metro Previews Tomorrow's Full Board Meeting (The Source)
  • Supervisor Mitchell Pursues Funding For Costly C Line Extension Alternative (Daily Breeze)
  • Santa Monica Installs Stop Sign At Deadly Intersection (SM Next, SMDP)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Torrance Car Crash (Daily Breeze)
  • Overview Of College Campus Rules Regarding E-Bikes/E-Scooters (LAist)
  • Two Apartment Projects Under Construction Along K Line (Urbanize)
  • 277-Unit Apartment Project Coming To Ktown, Near Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • History Of the 10 Freeway (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Street Services

Eyes on the Street: North Hills Traffic Circle Under Construction

StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.

November 28, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

November 28, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Streetsblog celebrates our 15th birthday! Plus Metro meetings, Santa Monica bikeway ribbon-cutting, CD2 candidates, and a huge CicLAvia event.

November 28, 2023
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: City of Artesia Bikeways

Artesia is not some kind of bike paradise (yet), but the city is already surpassing its surrounding neighbors with new bike lanes, green pavement treatments, a new bike path, and more on the way

November 27, 2023
