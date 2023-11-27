Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:47 AM PST on November 27, 2023

Caltrans Super 605 project map – via fact sheet

  • Long Beach Is Getting Speed Cameras (LB Post)
  • How To Make Your City More Walkable and Bikeable (LAist)
  • Schneider Editorial: Not Signs and Crossing Guards, L.A. Needs Safer Streets (LAT)
  • E-Bike vs. Pedestrian Conflict In the South Bay (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Needs Safer Streets, Better Public Transportation (SMDP)
  • L.A. Transit Not Quite Ready For Olympics (RMTransit YouTube)
  • Overnight Lane Closures For Super 605 Freeway Rehabilitation (LAist, LB Post)
  • Person Assaulted At Downtown LB A Line Station (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Drivers Kill Three People In Separate South L.A. Crashes (LAT1, LAT2, LAT3)
  • Comedian Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI (The Root, ABC7, WeHoOnline)
  • Small Electric 'Bintelli' Cart One Transportation Solution (WeHoOnline)
  • Alex Contreras: 10 Freeway Closure A Missed Opportunity For Transit (CityLab)
    • Temporary Fix In Place, But Lots Of Work To Do (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Street Services

Eyes on the Street: North Hills Traffic Circle Under Construction

StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.

November 28, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

November 28, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Streetsblog celebrates our 15th birthday! Plus Metro meetings, Santa Monica bikeway ribbon-cutting, CD2 candidates, and a huge CicLAvia event.

November 28, 2023
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: City of Artesia Bikeways

Artesia is not some kind of bike paradise (yet), but the city is already surpassing its surrounding neighbors with new bike lanes, green pavement treatments, a new bike path, and more on the way

November 27, 2023
