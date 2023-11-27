Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Eyes on the Street: North Hills Traffic Circle Under Construction
StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.
This Week In Livable Streets
Streetsblog celebrates our 15th birthday! Plus Metro meetings, Santa Monica bikeway ribbon-cutting, CD2 candidates, and a huge CicLAvia event.
Eyes on the Street: City of Artesia Bikeways
Artesia is not some kind of bike paradise (yet), but the city is already surpassing its surrounding neighbors with new bike lanes, green pavement treatments, a new bike path, and more on the way