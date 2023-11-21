Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Friday News Bits: BikeLA, Metro Freeway Expansion, and More
Metro transit ridership continues to grow, closing in on pre-pandemic levels. A Metro committee approved $207M for two freeway expansion projects. And BikeLA is downsizing.
How the 10 Freeway Closure is Impacting Transit Riders
As the 10 Freeway closure clogs central L.A. surface streets, Metro and L.A. City claim they are making trains go faster. Agencies haven't shared their data, but on the ground results don't seem to validate claims of significant gains.