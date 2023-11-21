Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:33 AM PST on November 21, 2023

Screengrab from Caltrans 10 Freeway livestream currently showing the freeway is open

  • 10 Freeway Closure: Fire Lot Failed Inspection Months Ago (LAT)
  • Earth Passed Another Big Climate Crisis Threshold (LAT)
    • CA Greenhouse Emissions Increasing (LAT)
  • Affordable Housing Streamlining Approved By Planning Commission (Urbanize)
  • 53-Unit Affordable Housing Breaks Ground In Chinatown (Urbanize)
  • Dispute Over Barrington Plaza Evictions (Capital & Main)
  • Carnage: Pickup Truck Driver Crashes Into West Hollywood Barbershop (KABC)
    • Lake Elsinore Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (Daily Bulletin)
    • Malibu DUI Driver Flees After Crashing In Entertainer's Car (KABC)
  • Holocaust Museum Breaks Ground On Expansion (Urbanize)
  • Taking Transit From Inland Empire To LACMA (Daily Bulletin)
  • Thanksgiving Traffic Already Underway (KTLA)

