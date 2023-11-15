Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:38 AM PST on November 15, 2023

Mayor Karen Bass rides the Metro E Line to promote transit during 10 Freeway closure. Photo via Mayor’s office

  • 10-Mageddon Watch: Investigation Blames Illegal Sublet (LAist)
    • Mayor Bass Rides Metro To Promote Taking Transit (Bass Twitter)
    • Street Vendors Lost Livelihoods In Fire (L.A. Taco)
    • Michael Schneider Calls Out Transportation Double-Standards (Medium)
  • City Council Votes To Somewhat Limit Rent Increases (LAist, LAist)
  • Santa Monica Council Debates Fixing Dangerous Intersection (SM Next)
  • Daily Bruin Editorial Endorses Metro Heavy Rail For Sepulveda Line
  • CA Awards $75M For L.A. County Homekey Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Speeding LB Driver Kills Man Sitting On Bus Bench (LB Post)
    • Arlington Heights Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One, Injures Another (KTLA)
    • Wilmington Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes Two Pedestrians (KTLA)
    • Ghost Tires Mark Location Where Driver Killed Four In Malibu (NBC4, KTLA)
    • Canyon Country Driver Strikes Pedestrian, Sends Them To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into West Hollywood Restaurant (KTLA)
  • Malibu PCH Task Force: Speeding A Problem, Build A Memorial (Malibu Times)
  • 6-County SCAG Region Receives $2M Active Transpo Grant (Pasadena Now)
  • US Climate Assessment: Southwest Getting Drier (LAist)
    • Climate Harm Clear And Varied, Urgent To Act Now To Curb (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

