Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:48 AM PDT on October 13, 2023

CicLAvia returns with a Heart of L.A. route this Sunday

  • LAT Talks With Caltrans Freeway Expansion Whistleblower Ward-Waller
  • Heart Of L.A. CicLAvia Is This Sunday (Biking in L.A.)
  • Bike/Walk/Run the 110 Freeway At October 29 Arroyo Fest (Daily News)
  • Metro Subway Construction To Remove Wilshire Decking (Beverly Press)
  • Starts Next Week: Caltrans Construction Intermittently Closing 91 Freeway (Press Enterprise)
  • Striking Santa Clarita Contract Bus Drivers Urge City To Intervene (SC Signal)
  • Give Input On Pasadena Parking Plan On October 19 (Pasadena Now)
  • Plan Commission Supports New Housing In Ktown, Palms - Denies Appeals (Urbanize)
  • Community Land Trust Could Help Chinatown Affordability (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

Eight Things You Didn’t Know About Arroyo Fest

Arroyo Fest 2023 will take place Sunday October 29 starting at 7 a.m.

October 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 12, 2023
Learn more about the changes to Foothill Transit
Learn More
Metro

Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway

Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities

October 11, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

October 11, 2023
See all posts