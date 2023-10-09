Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PDT on October 9, 2023

Rendering of new Vista Canyon Metrolink Station

  • So Cal Gas Prices Are Dropping (LAist, KTLA)
  • L.A. Looks To Close Wilshire Through MacArthur Park (NBC4)
  • Santa Clarita Vista Canyon Metrolink Station To Open October 20 (SCV News)
  • Beverly Hills Approves Beverly Bike Lanes (Courier)
  • Carnage: DA Staffer And Spouse Killed In Downey Crash (Downey Patriot, Gascón Instagram, Whittier DN, DTLA)
    • Sunland Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily News)
    • Driver Severely Injured Crashing Off 10 Freeway Ramp In San Gabriel (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Laguna Beach Cyclist (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
    • Two People Injured Driving Into LB Building (LB Post)
    • Minor Injuries In 2-Car Rollover Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • Waymo Robo-Taxis Coming To Santa Monica (LAist)
  • Governor Newsom Signs Climate Emissions Disclosure Bill (LB Post)
  • Conspiracy Theories Hinder Curbing Climate Crisis (LAist)
  • Electric Car Incentives Getting Easier (LAist)
  • Older Driver Express Fear and Frustration Over DMV Renewal Process (LAT)

