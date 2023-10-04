Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:34 AM PDT on October 4, 2023

Meet Metro Micro ad on subway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Happy Clean Air Day (The Source)
  • SBLA Editor Joe Linton Talks Metro Micro On LAist AirTalk
  • Caltrans Demoted Whistleblower For Opposing Highway Expansion (Politico)
  • K Line First Birthday Celebrations Next Week (The Source)
  • SF Pedestrian Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver and Driverless Robo-Car (LAT)
  • Destination Crenshaw Opening Pushed Back To February 2024 (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Caltrans

Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project

The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.

October 4, 2023
Los Angeles Walks

Celebrate Los Angeles Walks Turning Twenty-Five!

Celebrate at Los Angeles Walks Sidewalk Soirée next week. Also the organization is hiring a new Executive Director - apply today.

October 3, 2023
Metro

No Cops with Lassos on Trains. Mayor Nixes LAPD Pilot at Metro Board Meeting.

LAPD got approval from the Police Commission to extend their BolaWrap pilot on Metro in August, but hadn't advised Metro of their plans until after the fact.

October 3, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 3, 2023
