Wednesday’s Headlines

Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project
The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.
Celebrate Los Angeles Walks Turning Twenty-Five!
Celebrate at Los Angeles Walks Sidewalk Soirée next week. Also the organization is hiring a new Executive Director - apply today.
No Cops with Lassos on Trains. Mayor Nixes LAPD Pilot at Metro Board Meeting.
LAPD got approval from the Police Commission to extend their BolaWrap pilot on Metro in August, but hadn't advised Metro of their plans until after the fact.