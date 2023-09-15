Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:37 AM PDT on September 15, 2023

Signage notes operating hours on new La Brea bus lanes

  • Metro Celebrating La Brea Bus Lane Opening This Morning (KTLA)
  • L.A. City Council Public Works Committee Approves Bus Shelter Plan (Spectrum News, LAist)
  • Metro Electronic Billboards Approved By City Planning Commission (LAT, Daily News)
  • SaMo Starting E-Bike Rebate Program For Low-Income Residents (SM Next, SM Mirror)
  • Caltrans Upgrading 210 Freeway Ramps For Pedestrian Access (Pasadena Now)
  • ‘Relocating’ L.A.'s Rent-Controlled Tenants Is A Lucrative Business (Public Press)
  • Carnage: CHP Arrest Hit-and-Run Suspect In Deadly Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into, Injures Santa Monica Traffic Enforcement Officer (SMDP)
  • Santa Clarita Metrolink Death Thought To Be Suicide (SC Signal)
  • Pomona Opening New Apartments For Formerly Homeless (SGV Tribune)
  • Earth Just Had Its Warmest August and Warmest Summer On Record (LAT)

Calendar extra: Fridays through Sundays 9/15-17 and 9/22-24 - Starting today, the Eco-Expo Visions 2030 festival will take place over two weekends at CalArts in Valencia. Details at Festival website.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Will the Metro Board Please Pull the Plug on the Wasteful MicroTransit Pilot?

Recent Metro documents try to put a positive spin on the $43 million Metro Micro pilot, but even the agency's own hagiography highlights flaws too numerous to ignore

September 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 14, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

September 13, 2023
See all posts