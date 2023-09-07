Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro Increasing Service on Subway B and D Lines this Weekend
Great news! Metro is improving B and D line heavy rail subway frequency this weekend, ending more than three years of pandemic-era cuts. Metro light rail (A, C, E and K lines) frequency improvements are scheduled for this December.
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry
Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.
This Week In Livable Streets
Pasadena bikeway opening, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, T-Committee, and more