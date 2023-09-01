Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on September 1, 2023

Ghost tire placed to remember crash victims: sisters Kimberly Izquierdo (left), Veronica Amezola (right), and their best friend Juvelyn Arroyo (center).
Photos from GoFundMe via SAFE

  • San Francisco and L.A. Have Failed Vision Zero (LAT)
  • Rider, Who Suffered Hate Assault On Metro Train, Sues For Negligence (LAT, LB Post)
  • Hutt/Park Motion Calls For Capital Infrastructure Plan (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. City Receives $156.9 Million In State AHSC Grants (Daily News)
  • Nimby Homeowners Concerned About Upcoming L.A. City Housing Plan (Beverly Press)
  • Heat-Related Deaths Are Increasing, Impacting Unhoused People (LAT)
  • The Source Looks at Metro Station Escalators and Elevators
  • Carnage: Memorial Ghost Tire Placed For Uber Crash Victims (Daily News)
    • One Person Killed In 3-Car Crash In Lancaster (SC Signal)
    • Hospital Asking For Help To Identify South L.A. Hit-and-Run Victim (KTLA)
  • Car Towed Because Driver Couldn't Afford Parking Tickets (LAT)
  • Best Tacos Along the Metro 33 Venice Blvd Bus Route (L.A. Taco)
  • VP Harris Tweeted Long Beach Electric Bus Photo (LB Post)

SBLA is publishing lightly today, then off for the three day Labor Day weekend

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

bicycle lanes

Culver City Plans Protected Bikeway on Overland Avenue

Culver City's proposed ~2.5 mile Overland bike facility is mostly new protected bike lanes (about a mile and a half), plus about a half-mile of new unprotected bike lanes at the north end, and a short stretch of bike route at the south end.

August 31, 2023
Op/Ed

The Transportation Future of Los Angeles Needs to be Built Around Electric Rail, Not Hydrogen or Autonomous Vehicles

RailPAC VP responds to L.A. Times guest commentary that reads like a laundry list of future market fantasies of Silicon Valley billionaires and the natural gas industry: "Southern California needs to build catenary electric rail now, and not wait around for questionable technologies to improve."

Brian Yanity
August 31, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

August 30, 2023
See all posts