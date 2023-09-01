Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Culver City Plans Protected Bikeway on Overland Avenue
Culver City's proposed ~2.5 mile Overland bike facility is mostly new protected bike lanes (about a mile and a half), plus about a half-mile of new unprotected bike lanes at the north end, and a short stretch of bike route at the south end.
The Transportation Future of Los Angeles Needs to be Built Around Electric Rail, Not Hydrogen or Autonomous Vehicles
RailPAC VP responds to L.A. Times guest commentary that reads like a laundry list of future market fantasies of Silicon Valley billionaires and the natural gas industry: "Southern California needs to build catenary electric rail now, and not wait around for questionable technologies to improve."
